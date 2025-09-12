Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Battle Creek Central vs Lakeview Preview

High school football has been back up and running the last couple of weeks and the fall excitement is really starting to settle as the school year begins. The city of Battle Creek has had plenty to celebrate as Pennfield, Battle Creek Central, and Harper Creek have all started the year 1-1 while Lakeview is still searching for their first win.

So far, we have seen two lopsided games in our first two Battle Creek Game of the week appearances, as Harper Creek beat Lakeview 42-0 in Week 1 and Pennfield took down Sturgis 36-12 in week 2. This week, Lakeview will be appearing in their second and Battle Creek Central will be appearing in their first Battle Creek Game of The Week for the season.

Are You Going To C.W Post Stadium For The Game This Week?

As we know, Lakeview has struggled in their first 2 games of the year losing them by a combined 71 points and have only scored 1 touchdown on the year. They will look to get their offense going this week as they travel to C.W Post stadium to take on the Bearcats on the Blue turf. Meanwhile, the Bearcats will be looking to get back in the win column against the Spartans.

BCC started their season with a big 52-0 win over the Tigers from Benton Harbor before dropping a tough contest to Lansing Everett by just 7, 29-36. They will look to win a second game in a year for the first time in over 3 years. This week's game will kick off at 7pm and the pregame show will start at 6:45 with Jacob Harrison and Da'Jzon Hughes.