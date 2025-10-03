Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Coldwater @ Pennfield Preview

Battle Creek game of the week is gearing up for another game this Friday as we are past the halfway point of the regular season. Harper Creek continuing their success and dominance with a huge win over Kenowa Hills. Battle Creek Central is coming off a close win against Loy Norrix, while Lakeview is still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Kalamazoo Central last week.

Pennfield was able to hang in there with Hastings for a while before they were able to run away with a 55-24 victory. Pennfield will look to bounce back this week as they will be back in the Battle Creek game of the week. We have seen them twice already this year. They won their first game against Sturgis with no problems, meanwhile they lost big to Harper Creek in their second appearance.

This week, they will be welcoming in the Coldwater Cardinal into their stadium for a Friday night showdown on the Gridiron. Coldwater comes into the game with a 4-1 record, and their only loss is at the hands of the Harper Creek Beavers. Coldwater will look to spoil the Panthers homecoming while Pennfield is trying to get back in the win column.

The Battle Creek game of the week will start with pregame at 6:45pm and kickoff at 7pm. Jacob Harrison will be on play-by-play, while Da'Jzon Hughes will handle the color commentary duties. Coldwater will look to add another win to their total and inch closer to a playoff berth while the Panthers will be looking to get back to a .500 record at 3-3.