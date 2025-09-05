Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Pennfield Vs Sturgis

We are in week 2 of the high school football season and last week just got knocked all the dust off for all of us as we get back in the groove of things. There were tons of blowouts and tons of close games that happened across the state last Thursday. Our Battle Creek Game of the Week saw the Beavers of Harper Creek throttle the Spartans from Lakeview 35-0.

Get our free mobile app

This week, we will be getting a look at another Battle Creek school for the first time this year, the Pennfield Panthers. They took a tough loss at home to the Otsego Bulldogs 26-32 in a very competitive game that saw Pennfield leading the game at times. The Panthers will be looking to build off this momentum and have a great start to their season.

This week, the Panthers will hit the road to take on the Sturgis Trojans for a classic Friday night battle. The Trojans who are coached by Sturgis and WMU Alum Chance Stewart, are coming off an embarrassing 44-6 loss to Coldwater. This game is shaping up to be an exciting matchup of two teams looking to avenge week 1 losses and get in the win column for the first time this year.

Kickoff will be at 7pm from Trojan Field and pregame with myself and Jacob Harrison will start at 6:45pm. We don't know much about what either of these teams bring to the table, but we know they both will be fighting hard to come out on top and you won't want to miss this one.