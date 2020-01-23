Battle Creek Gets A “Cannabis Campus”

It’s being called a “cannabis campus”. That’s how Battle Creek Unlimited is designating a 100-acre section within the Ft. Custer Industrial Park. It is being reserved for businesses involved with medical or recreational marijuana.

One of the reasons for the specific set-aside area is concern from existing companies in the industrial park about having marijuana operations close to theirs. The new agreement with current industrial park businesses is that no retail marijuana sales outlets can set up shop in the park. Only those involved in testing, growing, transportation, or storage will be let into the new “cannabis campus”. The set-aside area is located alongside River Road. BCU is hoping that one developer will see the potential and buy the entire parcel. BCU estimates maybe another couple hundred jobs can be created as the set-aside area is developed.