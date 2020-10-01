Battle Creek Gets Grant To Clean Up Lead Based Paint

The City of Battle Creek is being awarded a large federal grant to help make homes in the city safer, especially for kids. The grant money will help the city target lead-based paint hazards in over 80 housing units. Lead-based paint was banned in 1978 so all of the units involved are relatively old. One of the biggest dangers is paint that has begun to chip. Very young kids have a tendency to put the paint chips in their mouths.

And it is in the early formative years when kids are most vulnerable to the health ravages of lead poisoning. It’s still enough of an issue that many home loan companies still provide potential lead-based paint disclosures and information to those purchasing or refinancing homes.

The $3.4 million dollar grant money from the US Housing and Urban Development Department will also allow the city to do some mold remediation in older housing units being targeted for fixup. It’s just a small portion of the $165 million being handed out by HUD to cities in 23 states across the nation. Lansing is the only other Michigan city being awarded similar grant funding. Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke was joined at an announcement event by HUD Regional Administrator, Joseph Galvan. Galvan told those at the event, “We at HUD understand the importance of the intersection between health and housing and are deeply committed to protecting families and children across the City of Battle Creek and the State of Michigan so they can reach their full potential.”