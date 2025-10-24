Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Gull Lake @ Lakeview Preview

We have finally reached the final week of the High School Football regular season, week 9. Every team in the state now knows either their destiny for the playoffs or what they have to do to give themselves a shot to keep playing for the state championship trophy. Harper Creek has already cashed in their playoff ticket and is looking to win their second straight Interstate 8 title.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, Battle Creek Central is on the bubble and a win this weekend against Mattawan on their senior night and a few losses elsewhere in the state. Pennfield had a much better season than the last couple of years but will still head home early. Which leaves us with one team left in Battle Creek, the Lakeview Spartans. Lakeview is not going to be making the playoffs, but they can end their season on a high note.

Lakeview will be playing their last game of the regular season this week against the Gull Lake Blue Devils for their senior night. Gull Lake is coming into the game with a 17-game win streak dating back to the 2024 season while the Spartans are currently on an 8-game losing streak as they haven't won since their week 9 victory over the Blue Devils last season.

Who Will Come Out On Top In The Battle Of The Unbeatens? Lakeview or Gull Lake?

This game should be exciting and competitive as both the Spartans and Blue Devils have similar scores against common opponents. Although this is the case, the Blue Devils have shown the ability to score points in bunches while the Spartans have struggled to find the end zone all year. The Blue Devils season high is 41 while the Spartans have been capped at 28.

Coming into the game, Lakeview has been battling some injuries, and they are still unsure whether Senior Caleb McCune or Junior Isaiah Jackson will be starting at Quarterback tonight. Either way they will need to get the passing game going to supplement the great play they have gotten from running back Austin Wildermuth.

The Gull Lake Blue Devils will travel to Lakeview to take on the Spartans to find out which team will end the season slightly happier than the other. WBCK will be broadcasting the game life with the pregame show starting at 6:45 and kick off promptly at 7pm. Jacob Harrison will have play-by-play duties while Da'Jzon Hughes will handle the color commentary.