Battle Creek High School Students Put Flags On Military Grave Sites

Harper Creek High School students, coaches, and members of American Legion Post 257 honor fallen service members by placing American flags on grave sites.

Many activities have been canceled including those honoring our men and woman who died while serving in the U.S. military.

American Legion Post 257 had planned on holding a ceremony on Memorial Day at the cemetery but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

This past Saturday, students from Harper Creek High School, coaches, and members of the American Legion spent the day at Floral Lawn Memorial Cemetery placing American flags at grave sites.

During a time when every school in Michigan had to shutter their doors in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, its nice to see these kids recognize the importance of the solemn occasion. These students voluntarily got out of bed early Saturday morning to honor fallen area United States Military members.

Memorial Day (previously but now seldom called Decoration Day) is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is now observed on the last Monday of May, having been observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

The practice of decorating soldiers' graves with flowers is an ancient custom. Soldiers' graves were decorated in the U.S. before and during the American Civil War.