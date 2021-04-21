Battle Creek Home of Murdered Couple to be Gone Soon

The house at the corner of Post Avenue and Marjorie Street in Battle Creek has been in the news way too much, and pretty soon it’ll be a grassy lot. The building at 203 Post Avenue has been set on fire as many as five times since October. The first fire was set just after two people renting at the house were found dead nearby. Landlord Chad Reed, 53, confessed to killing Jaclyn Lepird and Joseph Soule.

Calhoun County Treasurer Brian Wensauer said Tuesday that the County and City of Battle Creek moved to foreclose on the property on March 31st. He said a demolition company is disconnecting the home’s utilities today (April 21st) and says the home could be torn down within the week.

203 Post Avenue-TSM Photo

On Monday, Battle Creek firefighters had to go to the property two more times. The Battle Creek Fire Marshal said a couple of small fires were set outside of the home and were small. But it got the attention of city and county officials who expressed concerns about public safety for the neighborhood, hazards to city fire and police, and property value concerns.

Get our free mobile app

Since Reed hadn’t paid taxes for the past three years, County officials were able to take control of the property. Wensauer said once the demo company knocks down the house, county crews will come in to clear the property, clean up the lot and maintain it going forward. Wensauer says it’ll be good to give the neighbors some closure, following the tragedy that happened there last fall.