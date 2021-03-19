Battle Creek House Fire Caused By Powerline Brought Down By Winds

A Battle Creek family is displaced after a powerline brought down by strong winds causes a fire.

High winds throughout most of Thursday are to blame for a blaze that has left a Battle Creek family at least temporarily displaced. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Multiple fire crews responded to the single-family home located at 66 Massachusetts Avenue. First crews arrived on the scene to find smoke billowing from the eaves of the attic at the rear of the home.

Firefighters immediately began battling the fire from outside then transitioned to an interior attack to gain control of the blaze. The residents were able to safely escape and there were no injuries.

According to a release from the Battle Creek Fire Department, the fire was caused by high winds that knocked an active power line off the utility pole. There is no estimate at this time for the cost of damages to the home and its contents.

Due to the amount of damage and a lack of power to the home, the residents were left displaced. The American Red Cross was called to assist them with finding temporary lodging.