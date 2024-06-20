Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the city of Battle Creek is set to increase its police patrols next week, from Sunday, June 23, through Saturday, June 29.

According to a press release, the Battle Creek Police Department will have up to 10 extra patrol vehicles on the roads in the Cereal City. These officers will primarily be on the lookout for aggressive driving habits such as speeding. This is in response to concerns from the community as a whole.

Of course, officers will also be handling other traffic offenses such as distracted driving driving without license plates.

It's worth reminding the public that Michigan's distracted driving law is in full effect in 2024. This primarily covers the use of a hand-held cell phone or mobile electronic device to send and receive calls and messages or use social media. Using hands-free devices is the only exception to the law.

The penalties for tickets for distracted driving scale at:

A $100 fine for a 1st violation or 16 hours of community service or both.

A $250 fine for a 2nd or subsequent violation or 24 hours of community service or both, plus one point added to driving record.

Drivers with 3 or more violations within a 3-year period must complete a “basic driver improvement course” and receive two points against their driving record.

As for speeding fines, Calhoun County drivers can expect the following fines:

$175 and three points for careless driving

$110 and two points for "Violation of Basic Speed Law

$105 and two points for speeding 1-5 MPH over

$110 and two points for 6-10

$115 and three points for 11-15

$140 and four points for 16-20

$155 and four points for 21-25

$170 and four points for 26-30

$190 and four points for 31-35

Further fines for traffic violations in Calhoun County can be found here.

