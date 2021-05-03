Battle Creek Issues Boil Water Advisory

Water system engineers in the City of Battle Creek are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for everyone connected to the municipal water system along a stretch of Columbia and several connecting and nearby streets.

The advisory is posted for:

Columbia Ave from Highland Ave to Arbor St.

Ferndale from Columbia Ave to Waweenork Dr

Waweenork Dr from Menno Ave to Columbia

All of Menno Dr

The city is emphatic in the warning - posting on the city website:

"The City of Battle Creek advises that you DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

For more information, water system customers are advised to contact Perry Hart at 269-966-3481 or The City of Battle Creek Verona Pumping Station at 269-966-3493.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.