Second Agreement to be Voted on by Union for Striking Battle Creek-based Kellogg Workers

A second tentative agreement between Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company and the union representing striking workers has reportedly been reached. A vote on that agreement is expected Sunday and the result of that vote is expected on Tuesday.

Here are the main details of what is in this second agreement:

Accelerated, defined path for transitional employees

Wage increases for all

Substantial pension multiplier increases

Enhanced benefits for all employees

Several other provisions are in the agreement as well which can be read HERE.

1,400 Kellogg workers have been on strike in Battle Creek and at three other plants in the United States, since October 5th. It happened after the company's contract with Kellogg Company and four Baker Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers (BCTGM) Unions expired at midnight that day leading to workers hitting the picket line.

A previous tentative agreement was reached earlier this month but was voted down on December 5th. It was after that Kellogg announced they would be seeking to hire permanent replacements for the workers who are on strike.

Meanwhile, as the strike has lingered it has gathered more national attention. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced earlier this week that he was planning to visit Battle Creek to show support for the striking workers. The announcement was made on his Twitter account. He is expected to arrive Friday afternoon for a rally and to talk to the workers personally. The event is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Festival Market Square, across the street from Kellogg in downtown Battle Creek.