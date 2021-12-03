Beloved Live Nativity Returns to Downtown Battle Creek After a Year Off

The Live Nativity will return to downtown Battle Creek after being canceled in 2020.

Not only can you stroll through the International Festival of Lights in downtown Battle Creek, but after being canceled in 2020, the much loved Live Nativity will make its triumphant return for 2021.

The Live Nativity has been a holiday staple in Battle Creek for decades. A much-loved tradition carried on year after year by volunteers and businesses within the community. Each year volunteers act out the story of Jesus' birth.

This year's event will run from Friday, December 10th through Sunday, December 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night. Each show lasts approximately 15 minutes and will start over every 30 minutes each night.

The event is held at Commerce Point, located at 77 East Michigan Avenue, not far from the Battle Creek City Hall, Battle Creek Police Department, and First Baptist Church.

Longtime volunteer Doug Stanton says there will be heated bails of hay for spectators to sit on and keep warm while taking in the story. He says they are expecting record attendance this year after last year's hiatus.

While downtown you can stroll through the International Festival of Lights. To see the twinkling lights, you can take a stroll down State Street along the Battle Creek River and continue on to the W.K Kellogg Foundation’s backyard for the Twelve Days of Christmas.

While downtown you can grab a hot beverage from a local business and work on knocking a few items off your gift list.

