Battle Creek Man Arrested For Attempting To Shoot Man Then Assaulting Him With Firearm

A Battle Creek man is in police custody on several charges after he attempted to shoot at another man and assaulted him with the firearm following an argument.

Battle Creek Police took a 44-year-old man in custody Wednesday night after he allegedly fired a gun at and assaulted another man in the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Battle Creek Police responded to the scene where they found a 30-year-old male victim who stated he had a verbal altercation with an unknown man that nearly became deadly. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun during the argument and pulled the trigger twice but the firearm malfunctioned, failing fire, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. The suspect then used the firearm to hit the victim in the head. The victim fled the area and was shot at by the alleged suspect who missed his intended target.

Battle Creek Police later located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a silver handgun revolver. The suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail for felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, and a failure to appear warrant out of Calhoun County Jail.

The 30-year-old victim was treated at the scene and released. Battle Creek Police have submitted a warrant request to the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office for review.