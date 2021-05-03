Battle Creek Man Arrested for Reckless Driving and Fleeing Police

An 18-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested after trying to flee Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Sunday, May 2, A deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle in Pennfield Township for driving recklessly and nearly striking other vehicles. The initial incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Morgan Road near North Avenue.

The driver refused to pull over, fleeing the deputy. At one point the driver went off the roadway into a ditch before regaining control and continuing on the road. The vehicle then turned onto North Washington Avenue, a residential neighborhood, while driving at a high rate of speed. The deputy terminated the pursuit due to the suspect's reckless driving and disregard for public safety.

The vehicle was spotted once again a short time later. The vehicle was upside down in a yard on North Washington near Ardmoor Drive. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release that it appeared the driver lost control, overturned the vehicle then fled the area on foot. A K-9 track was initiated.

Deputies received a tip that the suspect was in a nearby home while continuing to investigate. The suspect was located in that home and taken into custody. He is described as an 18-year-old Battle Creek resident. The suspect suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is seeking charges of fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a suspended license for the suspect.

Deputies were assisted by officers from the Battle Creek Police Department, the Bedford Township Fire Department, and Calhoun County Dispatch.