Battle Creek Man Attempts To Run-Down Deputy

A 42-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested after attempting to run-down a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy during a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit began around 11:30 PM, Saturday night. The man, who was wanted for absconding from parole, turned-down a dead-end road, off from Beckley, and was temporarily stopped. The suspect then accelerated in reverse, ramming a patrol car, then turned and attempted to run over a Deputy.

The pursuit then resumed into Kalamazoo County, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle on a curve at MN Avenue and Mercury Drive. He was uninjured and arrested on charges of multiple counts of resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding as well as felonious assault with a motor vehicle.