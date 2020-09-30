Battle Creek Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Kalamazoo Shooting

A Battle Creek man has been charged with attempted murder for a September shooting in Kalamazoo Township.

A 26-year-old Battle Creek man is accused of attempted murder for a September 24th shooting in Kalamazoo Township that injured another man. James Alan Cantrell was arraigned Tuesday, September 29th on charges of attempted murder and felony firearm after turning himself in to police earlier in the day.

The shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, September 24 in the 500 block of Lum Avenue. At the time of the incident, police said they were searching for a relative of the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to MLive.

A judge set bond at $250,000 for James Cantrell.