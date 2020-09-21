Battle Creek Man Found Dead After Accidental Shooting

Battle Creek police are investigating after a Battle Creek man died in what is believed to be a self-inflicted accidental shooting.

Battle Creek police were called to a home in the first block of Arlington Drive in Bedford Township at 12:19 p.m. Sunday after the body of Christopher Vogt was found in his garage. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, officers believe Christopher Vogt died from a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

A .45 caliber handgun was located at the scene which is believed to be the gun usually carried by the victim in the waistband of his pants. A roommate told police that Christopher had gone hunting earlier in the day and that after he returned, he had been in the garage. Christopher had agreed to help a neighbor with a vehicle issue less than an hour before he was located deceased. When Christopher failed to return to the neighbor's to help, the neighbor came to search for him. The neighbor located Christopher deceased in the garage.