Battle Creek Man Injured From Violent Early Morning Assault

It was in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6th, when the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received the call. A 66-year-old Battle Creek man had been violently assaulted and was now lying on the ground in the 200-block of East Michigan Avenue in the City of Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Police say that it was around 7:00 AM when they were dispatched to 209 East Michigan Avenue to investigate the reported assault. Upon arrival, they found the victim unconscious with several lacerations to his face and head. He was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where it was determined he had suffered multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury that would require surgery. The decision was then made to transfer the victim to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, where the brain surgery would be performed.

Get our free mobile app

The initial investigation shows that the actual assault occurred at the corner of Green and Charlton Streets. It was perhaps a blood trail that led police to the scene of the violent beating, the victim was unable to communicate with police, and there are no suspects at this time. Police will continue to investigate, following the man’s recovery from surgery.