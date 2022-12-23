Battle Creek Man Killed In Late Night Snowmobile Accident

The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.

Michigan State troopers arrived on the scene, where they found the male snowmobiler had died from his injuries. The female passenger, also from Battle Creek, was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Newton Township Fire Department, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police, and LifeCare EMS. Investigators say that it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.