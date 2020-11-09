Battle Creek Man Sought for Questioning in Death of Child

The Battle Creek Police are looking to talk to an 18-year-old man that may have involved in the death of an 18-month-old child over the weekend.

Authorities responded to a home Saturday, November 7th, after a child was unresponsive. Medics attempted to resuscitate the child while transporting them to Bronson Battle Creek where they died.

Investigators learned that the child was taken from their home on the 200 block of North McKinley Avenue. 18-year-old Henry Lewis Jones, Jr., was identified as the last person to see the child alive while taken care of them while the child’s mother was at work. Authorities say that Jones had taken the child to a relative’s home and then left.

Any information on Jones, Jr.’s, whereabouts can be given to the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch’s non-emergency line at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.