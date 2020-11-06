Battle Creek Man To Be Charged In The Death Of His Infant

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office will seek an open murder charge for a Battle Creek man already charged with child abuse.

A 29-year-old Battle Creek man already charged with first-degree child abuse could face a charge of open murder in the death of his eight-month-old child. Kyle Kregling was charged with child abuse, Wednesday, in Calhoun County Court, two days after authorities responded to a home, in the 100 block of West Territorial, on an unresponsive infant call.

Kregling initially told investigators that the child had fallen out of bed, but injuries with the child were not consistent with the initial account of the incident. The child was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo for critical injuries and later died.

The responding officers believed the child’s injuries may not have been consistent with an accidental fall and called the Detective Bureau and Crime Lab to assist. Investigators served a search warrant at the home and determined that the injuries were from physical abuse.

Kregling was arrested on a charge of first-degree child abuse. He was arraigned Wednesday, with bond set at $150,000. Shortly after arraignment, the infant died from their injuries. Following an autopsy, the child’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Kregling is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Calhoun County Jail. The case remains open.

Kyle Kregling - Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department