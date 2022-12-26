Battle Creek Man Wounded By Two Battle Creek Police Officers

A domestic dispute ended with an officer-involved shooting in Bedford Township, on Christmas Day. Battle Creek Police were dispatched to the 200-block of North Birdsall Drive, at around 2 PM, after a woman reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

When police officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene, but they determined that there was probable cause to arrest him and began a search. At around 10:30 PM the same woman called 911 again, saying the 22-year-old Battle Creek man had returned and was making suicidal statements, and was armed with a knife. When officers arrived, they heard yelling coming from the backyard of the home and found the man and woman arguing with two other people present. As officers approached, the suspect pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. The officers ordered the man to drop the gun, and out of concern for the safety of everyone present, the officers then fired their weapons, striking the man twice in the torso. The suspect dropped the gun and fell to the ground. The officers then approached the suspect and took two knives from the man. He was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Following police protocol that involves any police shooting, the two Battle Creek Police officers were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being conducted by Michigan State Troopers.