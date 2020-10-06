Battle Creek Man’s 15-Year-old Daughter Missing From Illinois

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office in Illinois are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has family in Michigan.

Family members of missing 15-year-old Malasha Melendez are concerned for her well being and say that this is completely out of character for her. Malasha was last seen on October 4, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m. outside her mother's home in Aledo, Illinois. A neighbor saw Malasha outside the family home when a black Jeep pulled up then left. She hasn't been seen or heard from since. Malasha's phone has been off, something that her family says is completely out of character. Her father lives in Battle Creek, Michigan. Her family says she could be anywhere.

Malasha was last seen wearing a grey Champion jogging outfit. She is described as a Black/Puerto Rican female, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 143 pounds, with dark brown eyes, and long wavy brownish-black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to Malasha's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 309-582-5194 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Flyer for missing 15-year-old Malasha Melendez

missing 15-year-old Malasha Melendez

missing 15-year-old Malasha Melendez