Battle Creek May See Hot Air Balloons on 4th of July After All

Even thought the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival has been cancelled, a Battle Creek tradition of hot air balloons on the 4th of July may continue.

So far, 2020 has been a bummer. I don't know about you, but I've lost track of how many annual events will be missed this year, not to mention the birthdays, graduation ceremonies, weddings, funerals and other special occasions and events that add to our lives. There is one Battle Creek tradition that may be upheld after all this year: hot air balloons in the sky on the 4th of July.

At the end of April, to the disappointment of hundreds of fans, organizers cancelled the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

We have all had such positive attitudes during the COVID-19 shutdown and believed that by July things would be 'normal' enough to hold the event, but the reality is we are not back to any type of normal and we all must continue to do our part to keep everyone around us safe. Having a small gathering is not permitted, let alone an event with 124,000 people. -Barbara Haluszka, Executive Director Field of Flight

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Phil Clinger, a balloon pilot and championship director of the Field of Flight balloon competition is planning on taking to the skies over the Cereal City with a few friends.

I think seeing balloons in the air makes everyone feel better...I think people needed that. We can't have a normal event but they see some aspect of seeing what they are used to. -Pilot Phil Clinger

They are still working out all the details but, weather permitting, look to the friendly skies over Battle Creek on the mornings of Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.