It doesn't get any more mid-century modern than this! This Battle Creek, MI home is listed at $489,000 and sits on nearly two acres of land in the Minges Brook neighborhood-- it's a must see!

The home was designed in 1977 by famed architect George Williams. Williams, who passed away in 2004 was an award-winning architect who designed nearly two dozen private residences (many on Gull Lake) throughout his storied career that were known for being artfully nestled into the landscape, according to his obituary.

This home at 453 E Hamilton Lane is only located 5 minutes from downtown Battle Creek and features easy access both I-94 and nearby shopping like the Minges Brook Mall. Though this estate is close to the city, you'd never know it as it is surrounded by woodland and Minges Brook runs directly through it.

Enjoy peaceful nature views from the privacy of the composite wood deck that runs along the backside of the home facing the trees. The previous owners made many updates to the home including new Pella windows that overlook the backyard and woodland.

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features over 4,000 square feet of living space, including a finished walkout basement with wood burning stove for additional recreation space. There is also a 2+ car garage with epoxy floors to store all your favorite toys!

What I love most about this home is the fact that the previous owners made numerous updates to the home while still preserving the true mid-century modern design. The wooden cabinets, exposed wood beams, and high ceilings have been left intact. If you're obsessed with MCM, like I am, you definitely need to check out this home!

This listing is courtesy of Ashley Sayles with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate. You may contact her at (269) 615-0322 or via email at ashleysayles@bhhsmi.com if you have any questions