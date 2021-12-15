A Battle Creek woman was wounded in an officer-involved shooting, Wednesday afternoon, in Battle Creek. Officers were dispatched, shortly before 12:30 p.m., to Summit Pointe First Step, a mental health facility located at West Emmett Street and College Street, to assist with a court-ordered mental health pick-up. When they arrived on the scene, a 40-year-old woman began waving a gun and firing shots from a parked car, as they attempted to detain her. They exchanged shots until she fled the scene in the car.

Get our free mobile app

She was located, a short time later, in the area of Garfield Avenue and Harvard Street. She was taken into custody and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. The officers were not injured and the firearm, which she used in the confrontation, was recovered.

Two Children, ages 9 and 10, who were in the car, were not injured and placed in the care of protective services. Following protocol, the officers have been placed on administrative leave and the case has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.