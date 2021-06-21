Battle Creek’s Pancake House Will Close Permanently by End of Week

After more than 50 years, a longtime family-run breakfast institution will permanently close its doors.

Battle Creek's Pancake House will permanently close on Friday. The last day the Callahan family will open the restaurant's doors to feed eager residents is Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The Pancake House had struggled once the COVID-19 pandemic forced the breakfast mainstay to shut its doors. A fundraiser was started to help keep the restaurant from having to permanently close in January. By the end of February, it was announced that the Pancake House would reopen at the beginning of March.

Despite area residents' excitement to have the beloved pancake spot reopen, it seems that multiple issues had created an atmosphere that made it too difficult to keep the longtime family-run restaurant going.

Pancake House owners and operators Newt and Jennifer Callahan made the sad announcement on social media on Monday, June 21.

Read the message in part below.

We would like to thank all of our loyal customers over the many years, the City of Battle Creek for letting this be our home and especially to our three generations of family that has worked here. It truly was a family business.

While this was a very difficult decision, but with a deteriorating landlord/tenant relationship, staffing shortages, food costs soaring, fixed and operating costs on the rise, we feel this is the right decision for our family.

With tears in our eyes, I want to thank everyone for all the support for the last 54 years. We will miss all the familiar smiles, conversations and the friendships that we made but when one door closes, another one opens and we will carry on all the memories for a lifetime!

Thank you and Love to all

Newt & Jennifer Callahan Family

