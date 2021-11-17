Barefoot with Booze? Battle Creek’s Payless Shoes location now Payless Liquor

Payless on E. Columbia Ave. is open for business again in Battle Creek, but inside you'll find beer instead of boots.

The location at 168 E. Columbia Ave. used to be the home for Payless ShoeSource until it closed a couple of years ago. Owner Gurmukh Singh purchased the 4,600-square foot property, well known in the Lakeview area as the "Payless" building in 2020. He spoke to the Battle Creek Enquirer about the new business in a recent interview...

"We have thousands of varieties of liquor, beer and wine, for people to have their cocktails at night time," Singh said. "We have a variety here that maybe nobody has in Battle Creek. We're going to keep adding more stuff (including) beer, wine, liquor, tobacco; whatever the neighborhood needs."

Along with Payless Liquor, there are seven other locations in the Battle Creek area that Singh and his family operate including other party stores, grocery stores and a gas station.

Payless ShoeSource originated in Kansas back in 1956, and eventually had nearly 3,500 stores around the world, and as many as three in Battle Creek during its peak. The Columbia Avenue location opened in 1971 under a different name at the time until Payless purchased the chain in 1994.

