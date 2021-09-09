Bond for Two Men Accused of Battle Creek Bank Robbery Set at $75,000

Two men were arraigned in connection to the Battle Creek PNC Bank robbery.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the robbery of the PNC Bank located at 2521 Capital Avenue S.W. on August 24, 2021. Police at the time said a man came into the bank acting like he wanted to open an account.

Bank employees told police that after some time, the man showed a handgun, and took cash from several bank tellers. The man then ran on foot through the parking lot of the nearby business plaza.

With the help of surveillance video in the area of the bank, police determined the man fled the scene in a U-Haul rental truck after the robbery and headed west on I-94. Through the truck rental information, police identified the suspect and determined he was at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana.

The Hammond Police Department Gang Unit and FBI Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force arrested Jeremy Sanders about 28 hours after the robbery inside the casino. Police recovered the gun they believe the man used in the robbery, as well as some of the cash taken. Police confirmed $7,560 was taken from the bank.

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 41-year-old Jeremy Sanders of Florida and his accomplice, 47-year-old Antonio Loyde of Kalamazoo were arraigned Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court on bank robbery charges, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Battle Creek police say an authentic-looking toy pistol was used in the robbery.

Both men entered pleas of not guilty during their court appearances. Police believe Sanders is the man who entered the bank and Loyde is the man who drove the U-Haul truck. Loyde was arrested last week in Kalamazoo, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Investigators had not previously disclosed that a second man was involved in the heist. It was not until Sanders' arrest after they learned more. Bond for both men was set at $75,000. Sanders waived extradition from Indiana and was returned to Battle Creek by Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies.