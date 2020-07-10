Battle Creek Police Alert Public Of Search

The search continues for the body of Amber Griffin, who was last seen June 24th. The 27-year-old Battle Creek woman, and mother of two, is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend, Derek Horton, who is behind bars on an open murder charge.

Investigators are alerting the public that search team members, including K9 units, will be searching numerous areas in an attempt to recover her body. They will be in uniform, in order to identify themselves and not alarm the community.

The Michigan Independent Search and Rescue Team will begin the search on Sunday, July 12th. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Griffin, they ask that you call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or Dispatch at 269-781-0911.