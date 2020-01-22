Battle Creek Police Are Looking For A Missing Brother & Sister

Battle Creek Police are requesting help from the public in locating and checking the welfare of two missing children.

The Battle Creek Police along with Michigan State Police and Department of Health and Human Services is looking for 7-year-old Bentley Dunkelberger and 9-year-old Karley Dunkelberger who are likely in the company of their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger.

They were last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Michigan license plate of 4LUZ90. The vehicle pictured is a stock photo that resembles the Dunkelberger's vehicle. There is reason for law enforcement to be concerned about the children's welfare.

Bentley is described as a white male, 3 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 46 pounds with curly brown hair, wears glasses and speaks with a stutter. No clothing description is available.

Karley is described as a white female, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 61 pounds with long blonde, curly hair and she is diagnosed as Autistic. No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.