Battle Creek Police Ask for Help with Three Cold Case Murders

Battle Creek Police are appealing to the public for information regarding three unsolved murders from several decades ago.

Battle Creek Police continue to investigate three murders from the 60s and 70s and are appealing to the public for fresh leads that may help break the cases open. The perpetrators in these cases might wrongly assume that after so much time, they got away with murder. Whether those responsible are living or not, the family and friends of these residents deserve an answer.

Perhaps someone knows something but was too fearful to come forward at the time of the incidents. Or at the time, the information seemed inconsequential.

The 1968 Murder of Burl Johnson Case #68-10242

Battle Creek Police say that on July 13, 1968, while working at the Clark Gas Station at 352 West Van Buren Street, Mr. Johnson was shot. He had been assisting a customer at the gas pumps. Police say that although evidence was recovered at the scene, a suspect was never witnessed at the time of the shooting. Police say that at the time a person of interest was developed but there was never enough information to confirm they were responsible or not.

The 1974 Murders of James Cox and Debra Goble Case #74-14736

Battle Creek Police say on August 1, 1974, they were called to 15 North Kendall Street to perform a welfare check. Once there, officers found that Mr. Cox and Mrs. Goble had been shot and killed. Detectives at the time spoke with witnesses who told them that they heard gunshots in the early morning hours. The witnesses described seeing three Black males who appeared to be in their early 20s running from the victim's home. The men were then seen driving away in a blue or black Volkswagon.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department Investigative Bureau at 269-962-0896.

