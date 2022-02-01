Battle Creek Police Chief not Selected for Grand Rapids Chief of Police

Battle Creek's Police Chief not tapped to lead Grand Rapids Police Department.

The City of Grand Rapids has selected its new chief of police. The announcement was made in a release by Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington. Eric Winstrom is named as the next Grand Rapids police chief. Winstrom is a commander of the Chicago Police Department.

Winstrom will be replacing Police Cheif Eric Payne who is retiring from the Grand Rapids Police Department on March 4, 2022, after 35 years as a law enforcement officer. Winstrom's first day as Grand Rapids Police chief will be on March 7, 2022.

There were two other finalists for the position; Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker and retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson.

Chief Winstrom is a consummate professional who will undoubtedly lean into the work and move the needle for Grand Rapids. I continue to be proud of our profession and all the men and women who serve in it daily. Warmly welcome Eric and his family into the greater west Michigan chiefs community. ~ Battle Creek Police Cheif Jim Blocker

Winstrom served in the Chicago Police Department for over 20 years in various patrol, tactical, investigative, and administrative roles.

As chief, I will embrace opportunities to have open, honest communication with all stakeholders in Grand Rapids. ~ Eric Winstrom, a commander of the Chicago Police Department

A formal introduction will take place at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022.