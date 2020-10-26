Battle Creek Police Release Dashcam Video Of Officer Involved Shooting

The Battle Creek Police Department released a dashcam video showing multiple angles of the officer involved shooting from last week as well as the names of all involved.

The Battle Creek Police Department released a compilation of the different dashboard camera videos that recorded different angles of the traffic stop and shooting from October 20th.

Jacquann Smith, 21, of Jackson, drove the vehicle. He was arraigned on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile. Daevion Wright, 18, of Jackson, was the vehicle’s passenger. He was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was initially sent to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described as non-life-threatening, before being released into police custody.

Officer Ryan O’Connell initiated the traffic stop that night and is seen in the video speaking with Smith. Officer Andrew Frantz was the second officer to arrive and spoke to Wright off-camera.

Both officers remain on paid administrative leave while the Battle Creek Police Department completes an internal investigation, and Michigan State Police completes an investigation of the shooting. As is standard procedures.

At 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, O’Connell stopped the vehicle Smith was driving for numerous traffic violations at Columbia Avenue and LaVista Boulevard. Those included erratic driving, stopping and backing up in the middle of the road, and an illegal turn. As O’Connell spoke to Smith outside the vehicle, Frantz arrived and approached the passenger side, to speak to Wright.

Frantz observed a gun in Wright’s waistband and commanded him to put his hands up. Wright initially followed Frantz’s commands, and Frantz secured the gun. However, then Wright began to reach under the seat.

In the video, O’Connell speaks calmly with Smith. Frantz indicates to O’Connell to handcuff Smith as a precaution when he sees the first gun. As Wright reached down, Frantz begins yelling for Wright not to move, and O’Connell moves Smith further from the scene and draws his own gun.

Frantz shot his weapon, striking Wright twice. Battle Creek Police point out that it is typical in this type of incident to see numerous officers from other agencies on the scene as support for the initial responding officers, like the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police recovered both guns from the incident – a 25 caliber and a 9mm, both fully loaded.

We are releasing the video in hopes of clarifying the events of that night,” said Police Chief Jim Blocker. “At the same time, we cannot get too far in front of the legal process, to which all parties are entitled.