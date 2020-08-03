Battle Creek Police HQ Reopening For Public Visitors

The City of Battle Creek Police Department headquarters building is set to reopen for public visitors today. It’s been closed for the past two weeks due to staff testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. So far, a total of 10 department employees, support staff and officers, have tested positive for the virus. 9 got the positive results this past month and one in March. The department has been working closely with the Calhoun County Public Health Department to make sure everyone and the headquarters building are all set to resume operations with public visitors. But the Police Headquarters won’t allow visitors to enter again on Friday. That’s still an impact of the virus outbreak but a different kind of impact. The city has been putting employees on furlough to help reduce spending. As a further cost cutting move, the Police headquarters building and city hall will both be closing to the public on Fridays.

City residents are still able to access services online and by phone on Fridays. The closing day will give remaining staff a bit of a break in order to concentrate on catching up on a backlog of work because of the furloughs. As of this week, City Hall at the Police headquarters will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 10 am for residents 60 and over. Then the hours of 10 am to 4 pm are available for all city residents. You’ll be asked to complete a health screening when you enter the buildings, and you are requested to wear a face mask.