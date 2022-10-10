Battle Creek Police Recover Assault Weapons Following Car Chase

An early morning call on an assault developed into a high-speed chase through the streets of Battle Creek and Bedford Township, Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 AM, Battle Creek Police responded to a call of an assault at a home in the 400-block of Cliff Street. A 30-year-old man, who was an invited guest by one of the residents of the home, allegedly assaulted a woman and then was chased out of the home by the woman’s brothers.

Witnesses say that once outside, the suspect began firing several gunshots and then fled the scene. When officers arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings

Police got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and quickly located it at Dickman Road and McCamly Street. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled at speeds greater than 100 MPH. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies joined the chase as it progressed into Bedford Township, and then back into Battle Creek. The pursuit ended in the area of Van Buren and Limit streets after officers lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators were able to obtain the address of the suspect, and at around 7 AM, police located the man in the driveway of his home and arrested him without incident. A search of his vehicle uncovered several assault weapons and various calibers of ammunition, including .223, 308, 7.62x39, and 12 gauge.

The suspect was lodged in the Calhoun County Jail on Assault, Fleeing and Eluding, and various weapons charges. The assault victim didn’t need medical attention.

Assault Weapons Recovered By Battle Creek Police Battle Creek Police Department loading...