Battle Creek Police Release Body Cam Video Of Police Shooting

Battle Creek Police held a press conference, Wednesday morning, concerning the officer-involved shooting that took place Christmas Day. A body cam video shows two Battle Creek Police officers firing five shots at a 22-year-old Battle Creek man who was armed with knives and a revolver, which later was determined to be fake.

Officers had been investigating a domestic dispute, that had occurred earlier in the day, at a home in the 200-block of North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township, when they were alerted that the suspect had returned to the home, making suicidal threats and armed with a knife.

When officers arrived on the scene they heard arguing in the backyard of the home. As they approached on foot, they encountered a number of people in the backyard, and the suspect, armed with a knife, engaged in an altercation with a female. Officers ordered the 22-year-old Battle Creek man to drop the knife.

The suspect then lifted a revolver and aimed it at the officers, who within seconds, fired five rounds, striking the suspect twice in the torso. The investigation revealed that he had been armed with two knives and a fake handgun.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect remains in serious condition at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. A body cam video of the confrontation was released by the Battle Creek Police and can be viewed below.

The shooting is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, and according to protocol, two Battle Creek Police officers remain on paid leave.

Body Cam Video of Christmas Day Shooting Involving Battle Creek Police



