Battle Creek Police Release Photos Of Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle believed to be connected to a double homicide on June 16th.

While attending a celebration of life gathering, 30-year-old Leon Jackson and 23-year-old Diamond King were shot and died from their injuries. The gathering began around 10 p.m. on June 15th following the October 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah Williams, who was shot and killed in a fight at a party. Authorities identified at least two subjects were seen in an area between two homes just south of the party. Witnesses stated that it was too dark in the area to see but saw two shadows where gunfire was seen.

Battle Creek Police are now releasing stills captured from a nearby home security camera. Investigators describe the vehicle as a silver or gray older model Dodge Durango that was observed driving through the back alley behind West Rittenhouse. It is believed that the Durango has a black or dark-colored driver's door.

Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department

Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department

Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the vehicle in question or knows who owns one matching this description is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.