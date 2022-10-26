Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide

It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived in the area near Oak Hill Cemetery, searching for evidence of any shooting. It was during this search that they discovered 36-year-old Michael Wilson, lying in the yard of a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They immediately began emergency medical aid as they waited for LifeCare Ambulance to arrive, but their attempts were in vain. Michael Wilson was declared when he arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

WWMT reports that Wilson was initially charged with murder in the September 2012 shooting death of Joseph Flowers, but prosecutors eventually dropped the charges. They cite court records showing that he entered no contest pleas to being a felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in 2017. Police do not believe this shooting is connected to any other recent incident, and they are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who was in the area at this time, or might have information that may aid the investigation, is asked to call investigators at 269-966-3322, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.