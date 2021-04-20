Battle Creek Police Searching for Man Last Seen in February

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man last seen in February 2021.

The Battle Creek Police Department would like assistance in locating a missing area man.

Get our free mobile app

Ivan Peter-James Grosskurth is a 45-year-old male described as standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. Ivan was last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan in February of 2021 and is believed to be a voluntary missing person but Battle Creek Police would like to confirm he is safe.

Battle Creek Police have been working with Ivan's family to try and locate him but so far without any success.

If you have seen Ivan or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

SEE MORE: Home For Sale: Barn Turned Into Amazing Home In Jackson, Michigan Check out these photos of huge barn converted into a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house.