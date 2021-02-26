Battle Creek has the Second Most Pot Dispensaries in Michigan

The number of recreational marijuana dispensaries in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo are very high.

It's no surprise that Ann Arbor has the most recreational dispensaries in the state. The home of U of M has a long history with the hippie lettuce. But Battle Creek and Kalamazoo?

Get our free mobile app

Cities with the Most Recreational Weed Dispensaries in Michigan

Ann Arbor - 19 Battle Creek - 11 Kalamazoo - 9 Bay City - 9 Adrian - 7

It's important to note the drastic population difference. Battle Creek is the 32nd largest Michigan city with a little over 53,000 residents. Yet, they have the 2nd most dispensaries. Kalamazoo City is the 17th largest city with just over 76,000 residents. Just for reference, Ann Arbor is the 5th largest city in Michigan with 120,735 residents.

In fact, digging through the website Michigan Cannabis Trail, you'll find Southwest Michigan has more recreational dispensaries than any other region in Michigan. When you count the new recreational reefer resources popping up in Portage, Buchanan and even Decatur, Southwest Michigan is the capitol of Kush. With a total of 32 laughing grass locations in this corner of the mitten, it's easy to be picky with the sticky icky.

Get a full list of where you can get some recreational devil's lettuce for Southwest Michigan from Michigan Cannabis Trail by clicking here. There's no word on when Snoop Dog and Willie Nelson plan to move here.