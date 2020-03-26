Thousands Without Power in Battle Creek

UPDATE: Power was restored to nearly all customers. No other information has been given at this time.

A power outage was reported Thursday evening, affecting nearly 4,000 people on the southwest side of Battle Creek. It was reported just after 8:00 pm.

According to the Consumer's Energy Outage Map, the concentration of the outages in Battle Creek was near the intersection of Columbia Ave. and Territorial Rd. W to the north and east to Goguac St. W. Around 1,500 were without power there. Another area where power outages were affecting customers was from Dickman Rd to the south almost to I-94 following Helmer Road north and south and along Columbia Ave. east and west.

No official cause has been reported, but some residents reported flickering and explosions in thes areas before the power went out, leading many to believe that it was related to transformers. Consumer's Energy has given no official cause but had estimated that power in some areas could be repaired by 11:15 pm Thursday.

We will bring you the latest updates.