Battle Creek Radio Listeners Give the Governor Failing Grades

The 95.3 WBCK Morning Show asked listeners on the air and on Facebook to grade the job that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has done so far in managing the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phone lines were jammed from 8 am to 9 am as thirty listeners called in to give their report card grade, and share their feelings and opinions. Some felt that the governor was doing a good job and is looking to save lives. Several felt her executive actions were warranted in the first couple of weeks, but that she should adjust her strategy and relax some of those orders. But 62% of those responding on the air or on social media gave Governor Whitmer an “F”.

We used a grading scale of A thru F, assigning a number value of 5 thru 0. So, a C+ would be worth 3.5.

The governor got a big, fat E, or a 1.2 score. If we throw out all the A’s and F’s, the governor gets a C-.

Below are a selection of comments from the WBCK Facebook Page.