Battle Creek Association Announces Realtor of the Year

The Battle Creek Area Association of Realtors (BCAAR) is handing out annual awards, and for the second year in a row, Jimmy Criteser is the Realtor of the Year.

This annual recognition is the highest honor bestowed upon a Calhoun County realtor. It stands for integrity, individual achievement, and perhaps the greatest recognition from peers in the real estate industry.

Association members nominate people for awards, and a committee chooses the honorees. Criteser joined the Battle Creek Area Association in 2002 and is the current President, and serves on several committees. He is an active contributor in community organizations including the Salvation Army, Western Michigan University, SAFE Place, and his local Church. “Jimmy gives 110% every day and goes above and beyond for his clients,” said CEO Amanda Lankerd. “He is always available to answer questions and respond to colleagues or clients day or night. Jimmy’s dedication to our association is beyond compare. He is always looking for ways to improve himself, BCAAR, and our community.” This year, Criteser achieved his GRI (Graduate REALTOR Institute) designation.

The 2021 Affiliate of the Year is Jenni Cordova from Honor Credit Union.

The award recognizes a current affiliate partner who has made the greatest contribution of time, energy, and resource to BCAAR over the past year. Cordova is being honored for providing exemplary service, teaching continuing education courses, and participating in BCAAR events and activities. Those include the association’s Donation Drive, Secret Santa, and Bell Ringing events. This is Cordova’s second year in a row receiving the Affiliate of the Year award. “Jenni goes above and beyond in every aspect of customer service and is also a great champion for BCAAR among members and out in the community,” said Lankerd. “She goes out of her way to ensure members feel welcome, always encourages involvement, and spread happiness and sparkles wherever she goes.”

The 2021 Rookie of the Year is Nikki Greger from RE/MAX Perrett Associates, Inc.

The Rookie of the Year award is bestowed upon an agent who has been a realtor for two years or less and has demonstrated outstanding achievements and contributions. Greger has been actively involved with marketing and the membership committees and has been an active participant and volunteer in many events including the Gala, BCAAR Donation Drive, and Bell Ringing. She’s involved in community events like the RE/MAX Soup Day, the Miracle Ride fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network, and supports the Food Bank.

