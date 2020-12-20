Battle Creek Residents Escape Early Morning Fire

Battle Creek firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a 3-unit apartment home.

The crews were dispatched at 5:47 AM Saturday morning to 21 Glenwood Street, where they found a fire on the first floor of the structure, extending to the second floor. They battled the blaze, bringing it under control in around 40 minutes.

All of the residents were able to escape the fire, without injuries. They are being assisted by the Red Cross and the cause of the fire is being investigated.