Battle Creek Road Closure Extended Following Recent Rainy Weather

Rainy weather across the region during the last several days has pushed back the completion of a road project in Battle Creek. The rain has delayed paving following a sewer line repair on Helen M. Montgomery Avenue. The project has now been extended through Thursday of this week.

The work is happening between Wood Street North and Saunders Court between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, affecting the morning and afternoon commutes in that area. During that time, Helen M. Montgomery will be closed to all traffic, which also includes all emergency vehicles. The city asks that motorists do not park vehicles on this section of the street until the project is completed.