12-year-old Accused of Texting Threat of Violence for Pennfield Schools to Staff Member

The Calhoun County Sheriff's office is investigating a threat related to Pennfield Schools.

On Wednesday, deputies and detectives were informed that a staff member at one of the schools had received a text message indicating a violent threat from a 7th-grade student. That employee told authorities that the threat was sent to them using the school's Textnow communication platform. The nature of the apparent threat has not been disclosed.

As the investigation continued, they were able to identify the student, a 12-year-old, but no other information about them has been released. A search warrant was executed in the 9000 block of Huntington Rd. in Pennfield Township.

The sheriff's office says that a juvenile petition will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutors Office for review. As a precaution, a Calhoun County Sheriff Explosive Detection K-9 completed a sweep of the middle school building. They say there was no imminent danger to the safety of students at Pennfield Schools related to this incident.

In recent weeks, threats of violence have been reported at schools across Michigan. Local law enforcement agencies have reported threats on social media that number in the hundreds within their own communities. As a result, kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. Nessel explained the potential charges one could face if they make a threat of violence, including: Communicating a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony; Calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony; among others.

If you receive or know of a threat of violence against your community, contact your local law enforcement.