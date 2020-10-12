Battle Creek Secretary Of State Office Closed Until Further Notice

The Battle Creek Secretary of State's Office will remain closed until further notice.

In an announcement made about 9:30 a.m. Monday, October 12, 20202, the Battle Creek Secretary of State Office will remain closed until further notice.

In the social media post, officials with the Secretary of State say those with appointments for the Battle Creek branch will have those appointments honored at the Kalamazoo or Albion branches.

No reason has been given at this time for the sudden branch closure. Nor has any date been given for when the Battle Creek Secretary of State will reopen. We have reached out to Michigan State Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office for clarification. We will update this article as the information becomes available.

