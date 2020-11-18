Battle Creek Street Closure Announced For Thursday

Battle Creek commuters are being warned of a street closure, beginning early Thursday morning.

Crews will be repairing a section of the road on Fountain Street West due to a water service project starting Thursday morning. During this work, Fountain Street West, between Meachem Avenue and Washington Avenue South, will be closed. Emergency vehicles will NOT have access. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The work will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to be complete by end of day Thursday, weather permitting.